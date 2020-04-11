Spirit Creations to host 'Thankful Thursdays' throughout the Thanksgiving Season

The store will highlight the West Texas Food Bank on November 5 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Spirit Creations will begin to hold Thankful Thursdays throughout November starting on November 5.

Spirit Creations goal is to give back to their community during this COVID-19 time.

Samantha Spencer, the owner of Spirit Creations, says she wants to showcase a different local nonprofit each week starting with the West Texas Food Bank according to a press release from the nonprofit.

"We and many of our friends are involved with local nonprofits and we see how much they are hurting to continue to serve the community around us," Spencer says. "The idea for Thankful Thursdays came originally from brainstorming pop ups but we decided to turn it into a way to highlight the wonderful organizations around us and make a time of giving."

The store will be hosting special hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday. According to the press release,10% of all sales will be given to the nonprofit being highlighted each week.

“We at the Food Bank are so thankful for the partnerships we have throughout the 19 counties we serve, and for the willingness of our community to step up and help their own,” says Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank. “Spirit Creations is such a fun and unique shop in Midland, and what a great opportunity to find a few early Christmas gifts and support the Food Bank!”