SouthWest Bank makes $10,000 donation to West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank recently accepted a $10,000 donation from SouthWest Bank.

In a press release, the bank stated that when employees realized they would be unable to hold their annual Christmas party, they decided to donate the funds set aside for the party to those in their community who are struggling.

“SouthWest Bank has always been passionate about helping our communities, especially when they need it the most. Our employees realized the best use of the funds from our Christmas party would be to help feed families that are facing challenges during this difficult time,” CEO of SouthWest Bank Dewey Bryant said.

These funds will help to provide around 40,000 meals to hungry West Texans.

The West Texas Food Bank helps to provide food to those in need across multiple counties in the area through mobile pantries, senior programs and more.