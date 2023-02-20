Soul food tasting at St. James Missionary Baptist

The soul food tasting means much more than just good food to the community.

ODESSA, Texas — After their service Saint James Missionary Baptist Church held a soul food tasting with plenty of food and options for those that came.

The tasting was open to not just the congregation but also others in the greater community as well.

After a service the congregation at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church got hungry.

Luckily, the church had them covered because this Sunday was a special one that all of them had been looking forward to.

“Today we are celebrating soul food Sunday. And this is just a Sunday where we are making food from the soul. Food that you can feel, food that’s meaningful…and is being made by people who love not just this church but people in the community.” said Dr. James Bolton, Pastor at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

There was no shortage of soul food for the congregation and visitors to pick from.

But there was more to event than just good soul food.

Through all this food, people were coming together.

Not just the congregation but also visitors from the community as well.

And good food certainly helps.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a reminder of our heritage, of home-cooking, family coming together; being united.” said Zassar Gatson, Culinary Ministry Lead at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.