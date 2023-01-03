Over 1,000 socks donated to Salvation Army through United Supermarkets

The donation was part of the "Pears for Pairs" campaign.

ODESSA, Texas — United Supermarkets donated 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army in Midland and Odessa Wednesday.

The socks were donated as part of its Pears for Pairs initiative.

For every purchase of Rainier pears or apples during fall and winter, a portion of the proceeds went to buying socks to donate to organizations supporting the homeless population.