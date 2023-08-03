Meet Shirley Howard, a woman of many hats

Howard has served on 16 different boards, been a voice for the voiceless and worn her defining accessory through it all.

MIDLAND, Texas — Shirley Howard is sometimes better known as "The Hat Lady" because every time you see her, she's wearing one.

"I've always been a hat lady. I've always worn hats whether it's dressy casual or whatever. Even when I was working I wore hats. Beginning off as a nurse I wore hats. I wore hats when I've drove the school bus. I've always worn hats," Howard said.

But Howard doesn't just wear those hats on her head-for decades the Midland native has worn many hats in the community.

"I have served on 16 different boards and committees on the local, state, national and region," said Howard. "My involvement is that I try to make sure that there's representation in positions I know need them because if I don't do it then who will?"

"It has always been my nature to reach out and help others and to not be selfish and try to make sure everybody's concerns are reached and met. And we cannot do that being selfish person. And so especially for physical challenge and those who don't have a voice and people who want to say something but are afraid and feel like they're gonna be lashed out. I feel like I'm that voice," Howard said.

It's a mindset that she's had her entire life.

"Growing up I started out first of all being a Girl Scout, a Brownie, and ended up being the first African American to go from Brownie to growing out of Girl Scout in 12th grade," said Howard. "And I always continued to keep myself involved. I was always the only African American among the group but I never let that be a challenge to me. I continued to do what the others did and did it better."

She has continued to do that as a president of clubs, an involved resident and a voice for the voiceless.