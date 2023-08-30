Shelby County Deputy Matthew Pierson dies in a traffic crash

OPD announced that Shelby County Deputy Matthew Pierson died in a traffic crash Tuesday in San Augustine County.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is mourning the death of Shelby County Deputy Matthew Pierson, who died in a traffic crash Tuesday in San Augustine County.

"The Odessa Police Department would like to express their condolences to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and family of Fallen Deputy Matthew Pierson," said OPD Corporal Steven LeSueur.

OPD will be wearing "mourning bands" over their badges this week in remembrance of Deputy Pierson.

The flags in front of OPD will be lowered at half-staff.