ODESSA, Texas — ECISD students will be able to continue their love of working on cars with a new vehicle and two engines.

On September 5 Sewell Ford will be donating a vehicle and two engines to the ECISD Auto Tech Program for those who love to work on cars.

The donation is an investment to help train the students to grow the local workforce.

With the demand of auto technicians being so high, the donation will create another avenue for students who wish to pursue a career in the automotive industry after graduation.

The donation ceremony will take place at 8:45a.m. at the ECISD Frost Technical Center.