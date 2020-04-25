WEST, Texas — Seven Mayors of West Texas came together in an effort to open their communities back up.

The mayors wrote a letter to Governor Greg Abbott thanking him for the weight of the state being placed on his shoulders and how he has handled the crisis thus far.

Mayors, Patrick Peyton, David R. Turner, Brenda Gunter, Anthony Williams, Ginger Nelson, Shannon D. Thomason, and Dan Pope all came together in an effort to let the governor know what their plan is for opening West Texas back up.

They all agreed with Governor Abbott on how each geographic region has needs that vary and expressed in the letter how every business that could operate should operate at low or mitigated risk.

The letter went on to express how social distancing would continue to be the main focus on the reopening of businesses and West Texas.

Each mayor also communicated how they would safely like for West Texans to return to work, with the implemented new changes of social distancing and increased hygiene in the workplace.





