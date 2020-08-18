Senior Life Midland's Meals on Wheels program in need of volunteers

The program only takes about an hour of a volunteer's time, but is essential for the seniors who need it.

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland is asking for more volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program.

The program only takes about an hour of a volunteer's time, but it is essential for the seniors who require the service.

Not only are nutritious meals dropped off, but volunteers also check in to make sure the seniors are doing well.

Jennifer Carpenter, a volunteer, says she was able to witness how important volunteers are after she was able to call 911 for a senior who had fallen.

"It reinforces how important these safety checks are and that we are there every day of the week to make sure they're okay," Carpenter explains.