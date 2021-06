Fans are being given out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland is joining forces with Faith Foundation International Church for a fan drive.

From 1 to 3 p.m., Midland seniors are invited to visit the Senior Life office and pick up a fan to help keep cool during the hot West Texas summer.

Fans are available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. There is a limit of one fan per household.