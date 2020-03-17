MIDLAND, Texas — At Senior Life Midland, officials like Tracy Renton say there are priorities even in the midst of a pandemic.

"Each day we do 600 noon-time meals to our seniors and for us this is business as usual," said Renton.

Renton says for this organization safety comes first for both their volunteers and the seniors they serve.

"We have measures that have already been in place, making sure that we follow good hygiene, making sure that we are protecting them through washing our hands, keeping them safe through less contact, all of the things that the CDC has required," said Renton.

From the kitchen staff to the volunteers on the streets making deliveries, there is a major appreciation from the organization's leadership during these trying times.

"We are so blessed by this community and their willingness to ensure this program continues on," said Renton.

At the West Texas Food Bank, teams of volunteers were hard at work on March 17, taking time out of their days to provide for those in need.

The organization also put in place changes to adapt to social distancing.

"We have converted our senior pantry to a drive through facility," said the organizations Director of DevelopmentAmanda Ellis.

The West Texas Food Bank serves 1,500 boxes of supplemental, nutrient-dense food to seniors in need.

During regular operation, this is assisted by community partners across town, but officials say even if those partners are forced to shut down shop for A period of time due to COVID-19 concerns, those in need need not worry.

"If they are not able to continue distributing those then we will find a way to absorb those boxes and find a way to make sure they are still getting their food," said Ellis.

