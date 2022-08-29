Seminole High School cheer team raises money for daughter of district employees

SEMINOLE, Texas —
Over the weekend, the Seminole High School cheer team held a 5k to raise money for the daughter of two district employees.
Avery McCallister, the four-month-old daughter of Will and Alex McCallister, who both work at the high school, needs a liver transplant.
The cheer team decided to do what they can to raise money to help with the procedure.
Overall, the event brought in over $7,000 for the McCallister family.
Anyone who missed the event but would still like to help out can drop off money at the front office in an envelope that says cheer on it.