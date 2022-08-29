Seminole High School cheer team raises money for daughter of district employees

The 5k brought in over $7,000 for Avery McCallister's liver transplant.

SEMINOLE, Texas — Over the weekend, the Seminole High School cheer team held a 5k to raise money for the daughter of two district employees.

Avery McCallister, the four-month-old daughter of Will and Alex McCallister, who both work at the high school, needs a liver transplant.

The cheer team decided to do what they can to raise money to help with the procedure.

Overall, the event brought in over $7,000 for the McCallister family.