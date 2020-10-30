Scenic Mountain Medical Center organizes trick or treating drive thru.

The event will be free for children and families in the Big Spring area.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical center will host a drive thru trick or treat event on Saturday October 31. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for all families and children according to the medical center press release.

With families struggling to find a way to celebrate Halloween on Saturday due to the rise in Covid-19 cases locally, Scenic Mountain Medical Center wanted to provide a safe way to enjoy the holiday.

“Although many traditional Halloween activities can be high risk for spreading the virus, there are still several safer alternative ways to still participate in Halloween," said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

According to the press release, parents and children will be required not leave their cars and to follow all CDC guidelines.

The CDC also advises to make masks apart of costumes this year, but not to replace a costume mask with a real cloth mask.

“Scenic Mountain has always been a safe place with our annual Trunk or Treat event," said Stacey Brown, President of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. "We simply modified our event to be consistent with the CDC recommendations and, as a result, are confident we can do it safely this year."