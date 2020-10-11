Scenic Mountain Medical Center provides free meals for Veterans on Veteran's day

The meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will be able to be picked up curbside.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will honor veterans tomorrow by giving out hot meals and care packages.

The event will take place from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the food can be delivered via curbside delivery outside of the hospital according to a press release.

“At Scenic Mountain Medical Center, we are grateful for the sacrifices that our veterans have made to serve our country,” said Stacey Brown, president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “On Veteran’s Day and throughout the year, we are proud to support our veterans and their families, and we honor all those who have bravely worn the uniform with this small token of appreciation.”

The meal will be composed of BBQ beef brisket, black beans, potato salad and banana pudding for dessert.