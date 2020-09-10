Samaritan Counseling Center asking for everyday hero nominations

If you know anyone who has been making a difference in your community, big or small, you can nominate them for the award.

MIDLAND, Texas — Each year, the Samaritan Counseling Center usually awards Samaritan of the Year and Families of the Year to those working to provide counseling and restore hope and healing.

However, in 2020 the counseling center is changing things up.

Due to COVID-19, the board decided to cancel the annual fundraiser/celebration dinner.

Instead, the center is asking the public to nominate someone for the "Everyday Hero" award. You can even nominate multiple people if you know several worthy of the Everyday Hero title.

If you know someone worthy of the award, such as a nurse or someone working to help the homeless, you can nominate them by filling out this form.

The Samaritan Counseling Center is hoping to receive nominations from all across West Texas.

The deadline to submit your operation is October 16.

For more information on the center, including the services it provides to people in the Permian Basin, you can visit the website or call 432-563-4144.