Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

All the money raised helps fund the Salvation Army's yearly programs and services like the shelter, the social services office and the soup kitchen.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's that time of year again-Christmas is around the corner, which means the Salvation Army is kicking off its Red Kettle campaign.

All the money raised helps fund the Salvation Army's yearly programs and services like the shelter, the social services office and the soup kitchen.

"We need as many volunteers as possible this year," said Lieutenant Robert Coriston with the Midland Salvation Army.

"We encourage everyone to bring your family, bring your puppy, ring some bells for a good cause," Coriston said.

If you are interested in signing up for volunteer hours with your business, friends or family, you can do so by going to RegisterToRing.com.