Salvation Army looking for bell ringers

The organization has options for physical and virtual bell ringers.

TEXAS, USA — The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers this holiday season to help raise funds during the Red Kettle Campaign.

Volunteers can sign up as an individual or as part of a group such as a church, a business or something similar.

When signing up, volunteers can input their zip code and dates they would like to ring to find locations and shifts nearby where bell ringers are needed.

This year the Salvation Army is also accepting virtual ringers to start online fundraisers benefiting the Red Kettle Campaign.