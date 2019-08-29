ODESSA, Texas — The Salvation Army of Odessa will be holding a banquet to honor deserving figures in the community.

The banquet will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on August 29.

Tickets start at $125 and go up to a sponsorship level of $10,000.

The banquet will also act as a fundraiser for the Odessa Salvation Army.

"There are still areas of need for our shelter, for example our sprinkler system," said Lt. Juan Gomez, a commanding officer for the Salvation Army.

"We need to update our sprinkler system not only to meet city code, and we're there right now, but to meet the code for the new remodel that we have that will push us into a new area also that we can be diligent in saying that we are looking out for our shelter guests."

If you are interested in attending or helping out the Salvation Army, you can click here.