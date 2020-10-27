Salvation Army prepping to see more people as temperatures fall

They have prepared 20-30 extra meals and cleared out the cafeteria to make space for cots.

ODESSA, Texas — As temperatures have dropped in the Permian Basin, shelters have been expecting a rush and preparing to help protect people from the cold.

The Salvation Army in Odessa is just one of the many places preparing to take people in.

They have prepared 20-30 extra meals and cleared out the cafeteria to make space for cots.

While they normally would have 25-30 extra cots, they've had to reduce their capacity due to social distancing guidelines.

"When somebody walks toward that shield or they walk into a door where that shield is on the door they know that inside that building they're going to be safe, they're going to be kept warm, they're going to have a place to stay, there's going to be food," said Captain Juan Gomez.