MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army Angel trees will be set for distribution on Dec. 17.

Known as the Angel Tree Program, the Salvation Army has filled over 1,000 angels in the past few weeks in hopes of making this Christmas one to remember for families in the Midland community.

The program which started in November, welcomed participating businesses and community members.

Captain Michelle Walker, Commanding Officer in Midland, explains how the Angel Tree program helps with providing toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families experiencing hardship.

“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families experiencing financial hardship. Angels have been available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”

Distribution of these holiday trees will start at 8A.M.

If interested in adopting an "Angel," contact The Salvation Army at 432-683-3614 or visit 600 E. Wall St. in Midland.