Rope Youth serves 10,000 meals to kids, teens, families

Rope Youth surpassed their goal of serving 10,000 meals in Midland through their Food First program.

MIDLAND, Texas — Last year, nonprofit organization Rope Youth came out just shy of serving 9,000 meals, but this year is different.

As of Friday, they’ve surpassed 10,000 meals.

But Executive Director Karl Boroski said that all of this wouldn't have been possible without the volunteers who came out to help them.

"Well, it makes us feel great because, like I said, we had 14 different churches and organizations come volunteer and help us, so it just makes us feel awesome that... that many people can get together and volunteer day after day," said Boroski.

But just because they’ve reached their goal, that doesn’t mean they’re going to stop.

They’re going to keep serving as many meals as they can.

They even have a new goal they’d like to surpass.

“We have two weeks left and I can probably say that our new goal after today is going to be 13,000," said Boroski. "Easily… you know, we’re averaging now about 500 a day that we’ve seen and it’s just growing.”

So what’s next for Rope Youth after this summer?

“But we’re just going to have that time after this summer and just plan on how we can make it bigger," said Boroski. "You know, we went from one food truck to two food trucks, we have a barbecue trailer out; we’re just going to see how we can just expand this to where we’re able to serve more kids.”