MIDLAND, Texas — Grief stricken from the search of finding her son, Silver Nock was faced with heartbreak once she realized he had been found deceased on Tuesday afternoon.

After reporting Robert Duncan missing on Sunday morning to the Midland Police Department, she was questioned on if he was a runaway.

Nock's fear only worsened after being confronted with the horror of him missing and possibility of him not being found.

However, after reporting her missing teenage son to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, they took over the investigation once they received permission from the Midland Police Department to look into it.

Unfortunately, less than 48 hours after MCSO received the report of Duncan missing, he was found deceased in the County road area of 1230 in a trailer park in Midland.

Since the discovery of her son, she has expressed her grief as well as her gratitude, stating that MCSO acted fast in looking for her son.

Nock went on to say that, "We were able to hug and thank a few deputies last night, but not all of the ones involved like we wish we could have."

Gratitude also went out to Chief Deputy Rory McKinney, with much appreciation and gratefulness being given.

"Rory McKinney, we are forever grateful that you took over and you promised that you & your deputies wouldn’t stop until my baby was found, and that you’re team would continue to work on everything. So far, you sir, have kept your promise. You took our leads & you worked them. We are so appreciative of you."

Along with the help of the search party and that Silver Nock brought together and MCSO, help was also given by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Midland Police Department, and the District Attorney's Office.