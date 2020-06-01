MIDLAND, Texas — A funeral has been set for Robert “Robby” Leonard Duncan, 17, who was found dead on New Year's Eve.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N Big Spring St.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 4 P.M. at Elevate Church, 200 Baldwin St, Midland TX 79701.

Arrangements were made by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.

