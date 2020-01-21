The Riley's Way Foundation is open for 2020 applications for its Call for Kindness initiative.

Riley's Way works to encourage the values of kindness, empathy, leadership and connection making.

The Call for Kindness initiative encourages teens around the nation to come up with ways to drive change and inspire kindness in their communities.

The 2019 winners included a Texas teen who worked to help Tony's Place in Houston provide meals and supplies for homeless LGBTQ+ youth and four Illinois teens who provide birthday bags and celebrations to people going through poverty, addiction, homelessness and more.

Teens who are interested in applying can submit a brand new program idea or expand an existing teen-led initiative. Applicants should be a US citizen or DACA recipient between the ages of 13 and 19.

Applicants should submit a written or video application describing their project. They must also include an acknowledgement from a non-profit partner and an adult mentor.

Non-profits must be a registered 501(c)(3). The adult mentor can be any adult who can help and guide projects such as a teacher, a coach, a camp counselor or any adult in your life that is ideally not a parent or guardian.

Riley's Way will award 15 teen-led projects up to $3,000. Prize money can be spent buying supplies for a project, creating a website for the project and a variety of other ways.

The winners will also be able to participate in the Riley's Way Kind Leadership Series to learn from experts and one another.

Applications are open from January 20 to March 31. Winners will be announced on May 6.

Riley's Way is named after Riley Hannah Sandler, a young girl in New York City. To read more about her and the foundation you can visit the Riley's way Foundation website.

Riley's Way is named after Riley Hannah Sandler, a young girl in New York City. To read more about her and the foundation you can visit the Riley's way Foundation website.

