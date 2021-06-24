Ribbon cutting held for improvements at Crump Park

The park upgrades were funded through the Odessa Parks Foundation's Dollar Donation Program.

ODESSA, Texas — A ribbon cutting was held at Crump Park Thursday to celebrate new playground equipment.

The new equipment is supposed to be both safer and cooler in the intense West Texas heat.

The $221,000 project was funded through the Odessa Parks Foundation’s Dollar Donation Program.

The program allows citizens to pay a one dollar extra fee on their utility bill that goes straight to improving parks around the city. The foundation also provides money for projects involving statues, memorials and outdoor movie showings.

Crump Park is located at 500 W Tenth Street in Odessa.