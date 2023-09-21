Restoration project aims to restore Hunter's Gym to its full glory

Great Depression Era gym has been damaged by weather and time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARFA, Texas — The Hunter's Gymnasium has stood in Marfa for years.

After construction began near the end of the Great Depression in November of 1940, the building was finished up in October of 1941.

Right next to the Marfa High School, it was used for almost everything.

"We had pep rallies, we had dances, we even had a boxing match," said Marfa resident Minerva Lopez, who went to Marfa High from 1970 to 1974.

But, it had more events going down in it. Basketball games, community centers and volleyball games were held at the Hunter's Gym.

In fact, it was sports that helped the gym get it's name.

Bodie Hunter was a legendary coach for Marfa High School and brought multiple championships. Hunter found a lot of success in the Marfa Gym that it was eventually named for him.

However, Father Time remains undefeated.

Even the Marfa Gym has felt the effects of time. Holes in the wall reveal the original adobe brick wall it was made with, basketball hoops have ripped nets and busted floorboards are just some examples of damage in the gym.

According to Marfa ISD Interim Superintendent Arturo Alferez, the damage comes from years of existing weather and water damage that has accumulated over the years.

“Time, but at the same time weather," Alferez said. "Water started to get into the walls, getting into…the walls where you can see most of the withering.”

It is why the group "Friends of Hunter's Gym" was formed around 2021.

This group of local architects and Marfa residents want to see the gym brought back to it's former glory.

Lopez is part of this group and has fond memories of the gym, and she wants this piece of Marfa’s history to recapture its glory days.

“It holds a lot of memories. Not only in sports, but with dances and everything else," Lopez said. "It’s been there, and so my sister’s sisters would always be there.”

The group has been working alongside Marfa ISD to get the restoration project off the ground. According to Alferez, that project can get started sooner rather than later.

“The good thing is, this past Monday, we were able to sign this into effect and give Hunter's Gym to the Friends of Hunter’s Gym to start the restoration process,” Alferez said.