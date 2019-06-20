ODESSA, Texas — A promise for more renewable energy resources in the Permian Basin is becoming a reality.

174 Power Global Corporation has announced its groundbreaking on a $200 million Oberon Solar Power Facility in Ector County.

A new retail affiliate will launch, along with the expansion of its solar generation investments.

Hanwha Q CELLS will supply the project with the 150- megawatt solar modules.

According to a press release, there will be between 25,000 to 30,000 homes that will be powered with clean and renewable energy.

