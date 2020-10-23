Remembering Jasmine Melendez and who she was

A past softball coach shares how she remembers Jasmine Melendez, both on and off the field.

MIDLAND, Texas — Many of Jasmine's family and friends are taking to social media using the hashtag #Justice4Jasmine.

It's clear she was loved by many.

Jasmine Melendez was a big part of the Softball community in Midland.

She spent a lot of her time at the M.U.G.S. softball complex.

The people who knew her best are saying that although her family says she died in a tragic way, it's who she was as a person that they'll remember.

People are describing 15-year-old Jasmine Melendez as sweet and hardworking.

"She was really compassionate, she would just lift everybody you know what I mean, she was encouraging," said Jennifer Evans, a past softball coach of Jasmine's.

Jasmine was a star athlete but shined even brighter as a person.

"People called her feet because she was crazy fast," said Evans. "Even the ones who needed help or guidance or anything she would help them out she was a great friend."

Jasmine would have been celebrating her 16th birthday this weekend, but instead tonight her family and friends remember what her life was.

"Her smile lit it up the room, it lit up the field," said Evans.

During the softball games, the girls on the team wore the number 12, Jasmine's jersey number, on their faces, and started each game with a moment of silence for her.

"She deserves the honor of what we're doing tonight and in respects of everybody because she earned that but it's just I hate that we have to do it you know for that reason that she's gone," said Rick Maddox, with M.U.G.S. Softball Organization.