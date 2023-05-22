Registration opens for adult sand volleyball league in Odessa

The league will be made up of six-person, coed teams.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for an adult sand volleyball league.

Each team will be coed and made up of six players over the age of 18, with a requirement of two men and two women per team.

Games will be played at Sherwood Park on Tuesday and Thursday nights from June 6 until July 27 at 6:30 p.m.