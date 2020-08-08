Rally to end human trafficking

A small group of people gathered at Midland Park Mall to raise awareness and protest human trafficking.

MIDLAND, Texas — A group of people gathered on the Midkiff side of Midland Park Mall with signs to raise awareness about human trafficking.

According to data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the end of 2019 saw Texas as having the second most cases of human trafficking reported with 1,080 cases.

Texas trailed only California in that regard. According to some, human trafficking doesn't look like what would you expect.

"They’ll go to school all day then will be gone until 7, 9 at night, and they’ll be taken to a motel, usually seedy, where they are sex trafficked. And then they’re back home at night so they’re never missing. It’s not the way that we picture though," Amy Wilson, the Midland Mom's Blog Social Media Coordinator said.

Wilson wants to raise awareness about this issue so that we may be able to help in the future. She says that if we don't know about something, then we can't do anything about it.

Police and government officials are doing all they can to combat this issue, but it does take time.

"They have to build cases, and they have to have evidence. It takes a really long time to build a case against people, and they have to do it very quietly because otherwise, they do they disappear," Wilson said.

The aftercare process is one of the most important things for these victims to go through. The problem is that there aren't very many beds for people to go to after they've been rescued.

Although you can't simply volunteer to help victims in the aftercare process, there are other ways to help.