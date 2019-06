MIDLAND, Texas — Unwind with great music and treat yourself to a game of golf in West Texas Paradise, better known as the Pumpjack Paradise.

Bill and Gail Engvall's Pupjack Paradise will benefit the Children's Rehabilitation Center in Midland

Watch live music from up-and-coming country music sensation, Aaron McDonnell.

The fun starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and the party continues until 7 p.m.

If you are interested in attending, you can find out more information here.