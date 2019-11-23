MIDLAND, Texas — A new project began this month for improvements to be made for the sidewalks and bike lanes to be marked.

Some short term lane closures will take place while the improvements are being made.

The project work area will be bordered by Texas Avenue on the south and Louisiana Avenue on the north.

The work area will also be bordered by Colorado Street to the west and Weatherford Street to the east.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained as much as possible during the time of the project.