Press Cafe announces totals from Dine and Donate fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas — Press Cafe has announced the total from its Dine and Donate Week fundraiser.

Patrons donated a total of $33,200.06, which was presented to Pink the Basin on Wednesday.

The funds will be used to help local women with diagnostics, mammograms, and prostheses.

During the Dine and Donate fundraiser, Sewell Chevrolet paid for all meals through the week. Diners were then asked to donate the price of the meal to the cause.

For more information on Pink the Basin and its mission to fight against breast cancer, you can visit the website.