October is fire prevention month and the Midland Fire Department is hoping to get children engaged with being fire aware.

MFD will be holding a poster contest for children in grades kindergarten to 12.

The goal of both the contest and the campaign is to keep people safe by teaching fire safety. Fire safety and education starts with children.

The theme for this year's contest is "Not every hero wears a cape". The poster must be focused on any phase of fire prevention.

There will be four winners, with the first place winner receiving $100 and a trophy.

If you want to take part in the contest, you have until October 4 at 5 p.m. to turn it in at the Central Fire Station.

For more information on the contest including further requirements for the posters you can visit the event page on Facebook.

