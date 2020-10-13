PetSmart donates hundreds of stuffed animals to OPD's Teddy Bear Patrol Program

The program, which began in 1990, helps comfort children that have been involved in a traumatic event.

ODESSA, Texas — PetSmart has donated hundreds of stuffed animals to the Odessa Police Department.

These stuffed animals will be used in OPDs Teddy Bear Patrol Program.

All OPD and Odessa Fire vehicles have teddy bears on hand in case they are needed.

The non-profit has now also expanded to the Ector County Medical Examiner's Office and the UTPB Police Department.