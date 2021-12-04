NewsWest 9 teams up with Permian Basin Rehab Center for annual telethon

The telethon helps the center provide services to people all over the Permian Basin including physical therapy, audiology and more.

ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 and the Permian Basin Rehab Center are holding the PBRC's 44th annual telethon on April 17-18.

The telethon helps the center provide services to people all over the Permian Basin, offering physical therapy, speech-language pathology, audiology and occupational therapy.

The center's clinics help assess patient needs, educate families, monitor the development of patients and provide support to those undergoing rehabilitation and therapy.

The telethon will feature stories from patients, performances from local artists, prizes and more.

If you would like to donate, you can click or tap here, or call 432-552-8000 during telethon hours.

This year's telethon will run 6:30 to 10 p.m. on April 17 and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on April 18. You can watch it on air, or on the NewsWest 9 app, website, Facebook or YouTube.