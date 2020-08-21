x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Community

Permian Basin Gives encourages community to make impact through non-profits

The goal is to raise $758,000 on August 25.
Credit: Permian Basing Gives

For 24 hours, Permian Basin Gives is hoping to make a difference in the community.

The event is a coordinated donation drive aiming to raise funds for local non-profits on August 25.

Permian Basin Gives is a collaborative effort between various agencies, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Midland Festival Ballet, Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center and more.

All donations from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. will be applied to the goal to raise $758,000.

Additionally, some donations during this time period will be eligible to be matched by donors who will help to maximize the impact of donations.

A variety of non-profits will be eligible for donations, including the American Red Cross, Teen FLOW Youth Ministry, Midland Crime Stoppers, Midland Community Theatre and dozens of others.

Non-profits are divided into groups based on the services they provide for easy access on the Permian Basin Gives website, or can be found in an alphabetical list view.

Post by permianbasingives.

Related Articles