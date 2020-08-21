Permian Basin Gives encourages community to make impact through non-profits

The goal is to raise $758,000 on August 25.

For 24 hours, Permian Basin Gives is hoping to make a difference in the community.

The event is a coordinated donation drive aiming to raise funds for local non-profits on August 25.

Permian Basin Gives is a collaborative effort between various agencies, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Midland Festival Ballet, Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center and more.

All donations from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. will be applied to the goal to raise $758,000.

Additionally, some donations during this time period will be eligible to be matched by donors who will help to maximize the impact of donations.

A variety of non-profits will be eligible for donations, including the American Red Cross, Teen FLOW Youth Ministry, Midland Crime Stoppers, Midland Community Theatre and dozens of others.