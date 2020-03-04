TEXAS, USA — The Permian Basin Chinese American community is combating that hate with a more powerful force-love.

They have rallied Chinese-Americans in the Basin to collect thousands of masks and gloves for Midland and Ector County.

In a time that masks and gloves are a hot commodity, the community is making sure the counties are taken care of.

“This is a historical, critical moment of the nation, probably of mankind and we want to help,” said Luke Young, Midland/Odessa Chinese Association president.

Helping is exactly what they have done. The groups donated 9,700 masks, 1,300 gloves and 1,000 N95 masks.

They were able to get their hands on the items thanks to their connections in China.

“We have family links, we have friends, we have old classmates," Young said. "We started asking people over there, especially the ones working in the hospitals to help.”

Young, who is on the front lines here, working as a cardiac anesthesiologist, says helping your neighbor is what being a West Texan is all about.

“We need to show that we are unified, we have love and that we are one for all, all for one.”

No matter what, Young says he is proud to be a West Texan.

The community also says more donations are on the way.

Young says that everyday, the Chinese Association is getting more boxes of medical supplies or money delivered.

They are going to continue to help Midland and Odessa and the rest of the Permian Basin as much as they can until COVID-19 is under control.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Local heroes meet, victims recovering after Sam's club stabbing

Ector County Republican Women, owner of Wooden Spool Boutique donate homemade masks to ECSO

Doctor given N95 face masks by Minnesota trooper who pulled her over for speeding