Permian Basin Animal Advocates holding Easter fundraiser

PBAA will take the stress out of the holiday and "egg" your house.

ODESSA, Texas — Permian Basin Animal Advocates is holding an Easter fundraiser.

Volunteers will "egg" you house for you, taking the worry out of the holiday by taking care of shopping, filling the plastic eggs with treats, and hiding them in your yard.

If you live in the Midland/Odessa area, you can contact PBAA and sign up for the service. Pricing starts at $30 for 30 eggs, all prefilled with candy or toys.

Orders of 50 eggs or more will come with a special golden egg prize, and the organization offers bulk pricing for orders of 101 or more eggs.

All funds raised from this will go toward the PBAA's mission of helping save homeless and injured animals in the area.

To contact the organization about the service, you can message the Facebook page or email info@pbanimaladvocates.org.