Pecos-Barstow-Toyah hosts grand opening for new Austin Elementary on Sept. 12

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD will be hosting a community grand opening for the district's new Austin Elementary school.

PBTISD made the announcement Thursday.

Austin Elementary was one of five projects included in the district's bond back in May 2021.

"The Austin Elementary campus also pays homage to the history of education in Pecos," PBTISD Director of Media and Communications Nydia Natividad said in a press release. "As the main entrance security vestibule houses an ornate archway that was once located at the former Pecos Elementary."

Some of the things included at the campus are a 1,000-foot drop-off lane, specialized classrooms for STREAM, music, art and focused learning nooks.

Natividad said the library/media center is the core of the campus and it is accessible to all students throughout the school day.