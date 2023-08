New security features are being used at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah School District with the help of artificial intelligence.

PECOS, Texas — Students and teachers at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah School District will be seeing some new security features on their campuses and they're powered by artificial intelligence.

The district is partnering with AI company Spark Cognition to install an AI system into their security cameras.

The system will be able to better detect weapons, security breaches or even medical emergencies and fires.