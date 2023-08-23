PBRC gears up for the Big Steak-Out fundraiser

The Permian Basin Rehab Center will host the Big Steak-Out fundraiser on Sept. 28, but the focus now is on art pieces to auction off.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Rehab Center is gearing up for their Big Steak-Out fundraiser, and right now they're working on some art pieces that they plan to auction off.

Students from University of Texas Permian Basin's art department came down to the rehab center with painted backdrops that were then filled in by PBRC's patients.

"It's great because the patients can get involved in the event and it also helps remind us at the event what we're holding the event for," PBRC Executive Director Kim Ortega said. "The patients help with these paintings [and] their families can attend the event. It's a really great way to bring together our mission and the people being impacted by the fundraiser event."