Patrick Clay's Icon Tavern opens up in honor of a fallen friend and brother

The grand opening is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The name Patrick Clay Rodriguez is more than just the namesake of the newest sports bar to hit Downtown Odessa.

It is the legacy of a brother, friend and dreamer who wanted to see his city grow.

That's why, according to co-owner Bradley Marquez, the name of the tavern is Patrick Clay's Icon Tavern.

“We just wanted it to carry on in his legacy and his name, so that’s why we got his name on the billboard,” Marquez said.

Marquez was a former NFL receiver, who spent time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions. He also played baseball in the New York Mets' minor league system, after being drafted by the Mets in the 2011 Major League Draft.

However, his roots were as a star athlete with the Odessa High Bronchos, who would go on to play football for Texas Tech.

He was a good friend of Rodriguez. Patrick and his brother Shawn Rodriguez brought Marquez into the fold in 2019, when Marquez retired from football and baseball.

"In 2019 I believe, when I got done and retired from baseball and football... this was a dream of his, and he asked if I would be willing to come in with him and we'll do this together," Marquez said. "That's where it started, that's where the dream began."

Unfortunately, Patrick passed away in 2020, after complications of COVID-19.

Which meant that fulfilling Patrick's lifelong dream would be up to Shawn and Marquez.

“The fact that he believed in me, and wanted me to be a part of his dreams, and said we can do this together, it has always been a driving force," Marquez said. "Even after the unfortunate events, we knew this was something we had to continue so he could live out his dream and make it come to fruition and for the city of Odessa. He loved the city of Odessa."

Now, the tavern's completion is at the final stage. Residents of Odessa will be able to watch sports of all kind, including boxing, MMA and local sporting events.

A second floor will host extra seats, a stage for a DJ or a stand-up comedian and even a VIP section.

Sports will be watched, drinks will be drank and good times will be had.

Meanwhile, the namesake of the tavern will always have a permanent seat in his dream tavern.