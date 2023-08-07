Parks Legado Farmers Market debuts Lil's Sprouts Market

The Lil' Sprouts Market gives kids the chance to make money at the Farmers Market like the adults.

ODESSA, Texas — At the Parks Legado Farmers Market, young entrepreneurs are getting their chance to flex their business skills while also having fun.

“It feels like I can make new friends,” said Emmy Kate Nelson, one of the young entrepreneurs at the Lil' Sprouts Market.

Today was the debut of the Lil’ Sprouts Market, an idea that Parks Legado has been working on for a while now.

They wanted to add something that was not only fun for the kids but also educational for them.

“We decided to add this this month and ongoing for kids to come in, get in front of a really great community, learn some entrepreneurial things and just be a part of something special.” said Callie Garrett, the market director for Parks Legado.

But part of the purpose of Lil’ Sprouts is to also allow the kids to give back to their community.

“So we wanted them to be apart of something big but also wanted them to be able to give back," Garrett added. "So all of their vendor fees are actually going to be going to a child focused charity of their choice. So they’re buying into this really cool thing, but they’re also giving to the community. So it’s kind of a win-win.”

That win-win is something that all these kids can get behind.

“I feel happy because I like doing stuff for people,” said Brynn Dawson, another young entrepreneur.