Parks Legado farmers market returns for 2021 summer season

Dozens of vendors will be in attendance at the Parks Legado Town Center the second Saturday of the month.

ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Farmers Market has returned for the 2021 summer season.

For four dates over the summer, visitors can come out to the Parks Legado Town Center from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and ship from dozens of local vendors.

Food trucks like Gili's Mobile Diner, organizations like Odessa Arts and businesses like SisterDough will be on hand for all your needs.

Sewell will also be holding giveaways during the market.

Entrance to the market is free. The dates are June 12, July 10, August 14 and September 11.