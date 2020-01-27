MIDLAND, Texas — Parents in the Midland community teamed up to provide a treat to those who helped keep students safe at Midland High School lockdown.

Midland police, Crime Stoppers, administration, MISD police and more were invited to the flagpole in front of Midland High School on Monday.

Cookies and coffee were handed out in appreciation of those who helped keep students safe during the terrifying situation at MHS on Friday.

One mother said they wanted to do this so they could spread some positivity and let those in charge feel the love.