Owner of Odessa comic shop announces its closure

ODESSA, Texas — The owner of The HIVE comics and games announced Tuesday that the store will be closing.

They set their official last day in operation as Aug. 27.

In the Facebook post announcing the closure, the store’s owner encouraged customers to come in and take advantage of special discounts they will be running through their last day. At this time, they are offering 25% off all products in the store.

They are also selling most of their fixtures.