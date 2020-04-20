ODESSA, Texas — Seniors across Texas are mourning the loss of the rest of their school year and all of the fun events like prom and graduation that come with it.

Here locally people have come together to "adopt" a senior and make them feel special during this weird time.

Over 500 seniors here in the Permian Basin are being shown support by someone that some of them barely even know and its all because of a Facebook group.

Natalie Rhodes adopted Loryn Glass, a Lee High School senior, off the Facebook group.

"You just comment that you want to adopt them from there you can give them gifts or write them letters or have your kids write them cards," said Natalie Rhodes.

With a list of all the things Loryn enjoys, Natalie will pick out different gifts hoping to make this tough time easier for her.

"I loved high school and I loved my senior year and I would give almost anything to go back and relive it and it sucks that these kids don't get to experience the fun that I did and that we did," said Rhodes.

For many high school seniors they're having a hard time coping with the loss of the end of their school year.

"We're not gonna get to walk the stage, we're not getting to go to prom, we don't get a senior night, we don't get to finish the rest of our softball season. It's pretty unfortunate and upsetting," said Glass.

When Loryn will get her first gift is a surprise, but she's anxiously waiting for it.

"I'm hoping its coming soon," said Glass.

She says it's not what she gets that matters though.

"I don't know if it's the gift part of it that makes you happy but just the fact that someone cares about you and wants to make you feel better about the situation that's going on," said Glass.

To add your high school senior to the group to get them adopted, or to adopt a high school senior all you have to do is search 'Adopt a high school senior - Permian Basin area' on Facebook and ask to be added to the group.

