'Operation Love Letters' collecting personal notes for elderly, disabled Big Spring citizens

It's all in an effort to help keep these citizens from feeling lonely and isolated during COVID-19.

BIG SPRING, Texas — During the COVID-19 pandemic, few groups of people have been impacted as much as the elderly and disabled communities.

To help with their feelings of loneliness, Operation Love Letters is stepping up to spread love and kindness through the community.

The effort is collecting personal letters to drop off at places like nursing and retirement homes.

Various locations in Big Spring have a decorated bucket for people to come by and drop off a letter.

The community is asked to write encouraging letters from the heart and addressed as "Dear friend" or "Dear beloved".

Buckets will be picked up on November 30 and the letters will be distributed within the first two weeks of December.