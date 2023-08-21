OPD investigating a missing person case

According to a California family member, Samantha Cherry, 49, has not been heard from since May.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case involving a person named Samantha Cherry, 49 years of age.

A family member in California notified the Odessa Police Department that they had not heard from Ms. Cherry since May.

The family member stated that Ms. Cherry may be in the Odessa/Midland area.

Anyone with information on Ms. Cherry's whereabouts are encouraged to call Detective Rocha at (432) 335-4933 and reference Case # 23-0008655.